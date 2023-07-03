A Niagara County grand jury will consider charges against an attorney charged in Niagara Falls City Court with stealing from two estates.

Robert T. Koryl, who has a law office on Pine Avenue, was arraigned in City Court May 23 on charges of second- and third-degree grand larceny, according to prosecutors and court records.

One charge accuses Koryl of taking more than $50,000 from the estate of a man who died in 2020, while the second alleges a theft of more than $3,000 from the estate of a man who died in 2012, according to court documents.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Friday that Koryl's city court charges had been waived out of the lower court for consideration by a grand jury.

"The allegations in this case are that Mr. Koryl stole money belonging to his clients that he was supposed to be holding in his attorney trust account for the period between 2016 and 2023," the DA's office said in a news release.

Mark D. Grossman, Koryl's defense attorney, said his client denies any wrongdoing.

"Mr. Koryl does not believe he committed a crime" and "does not believe any client is out a single penny," Grossman said.

The estate from which authorities allege more than $3,000 was taken has been "paid in full," and was closed more than a year ago, Grossman said.

As for the other estate, "there is a valid, legal reason" why the estate had not been settled, he said.

City Court Judge James Faso released Koryl on his own recognizance after he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Koryl was admitted to the state bar in 1980, according to records from the state Unified Court System.

The DA's office said anyone who was a client of Koryl who experienced a financial loss or for whom Koryl was holding money should call its investigators at 716-439-7085.