Niagara Falls 7-Eleven holdups: Man sentenced to 10 years, two others charged

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison for robbing a 7-Eleven store in that city, while two other men were charged with a subsequent holdup at the same store.

David P. Smith, 46, had pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for the Aug. 2 knifepoint theft of $150 from the 7-Eleven at 2824 Pine Ave., along with a July 31 $100 knifepoint robbery at a Family Dollar store, 2112 Hyde Park Blvd.

It's the fifth state prison sentence for Smith, who was paroled July 1 from his fourth sentence.

In addition to Monday's sentencing by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., Atrel M. Hudson, 27, of the Falls, was arraigned on a first-degree robbery indictment in connection with a Sept. 12 gunpoint robbery at the Pine Avenue 7-Eleven.

Keyon Barber, 21, of the Falls, also was scheduled for arraignment in the case but did not appear, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.