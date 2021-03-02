 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara Falls 7-Eleven holdups: Man sentenced to 10 years, two others charged
0 comments

Niagara Falls 7-Eleven holdups: Man sentenced to 10 years, two others charged

Support this work for $1 a month
David P. Smith

David P. Smith.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison for robbing a 7-Eleven store in that city, while two other men were charged with a subsequent holdup at the same store.

David P. Smith, 46, had pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for the Aug. 2 knifepoint theft of $150 from the 7-Eleven at 2824 Pine Ave., along with a July 31 $100 knifepoint robbery at a Family Dollar store, 2112 Hyde Park Blvd.

It's the fifth state prison sentence for Smith, who was paroled July 1 from his fourth sentence.

In addition to Monday's sentencing by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., Atrel M. Hudson, 27, of the Falls, was arraigned on a first-degree robbery indictment in connection with a Sept. 12 gunpoint robbery at the Pine Avenue 7-Eleven.

Keyon Barber, 21, of the Falls, also was scheduled for arraignment in the case but did not appear, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News