Niagara County's 911 calling system now can receive texts

Calls to 911 from cellphones in Niagara County to the Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center now can be done by text, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.

"This feature will give a voice to those who would otherwise be unable to make a phone call in that emergency situation," Sheriff Filicetti noted. He added that voice calls are still the best way to provide information to dispatchers.

The sheriff said text messages to 911 should be brief, specify the location and indicate what kind of help is needed. Texters should be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.

Texting technology was part of a complete upgrade in Niagara County's 911 phone system, the sheriff explained.

According to the National Emergency Number Association, text messaging calls to 911 should only be made when it is not safe to make a voice call, such as in cases of domestic violence, home invasion, school campus violence, natural disasters or when callers have difficulty hearing, seeing or talking.