Niagara County sheriff's son acquitted of DWI charge
Alex M. Filicetti, the son of Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, was acquitted this week on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Wheatfield Town Court officials confirmed that Town Justice Angela Stamm-Philipps announced that verdict Tuesday, almost a month after a nonjury trial.

Filicetti, 24, was found guilty of unsafe backing, a traffic violation. He was fined $125, plus a $93 surcharge.

Filicetti was arrested shortly after midnight Feb. 28 and charged by a Lewiston Police officer after Filicetti's pickup truck allegedly sideswiped another vehicle in a driveway leading to the Upper Mountain Fire Company on Moyer Road.

At the time, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said Filicetti's blood alcohol content was measured at .14%. The legal threshold for intoxication is .08%.

The case was later transferred from Lewiston to Wheatfield for trial, said Robert Viola, Filicetti's defense attorney.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office also recused itself from the case, which was prosecuted by Erie County Assistant DA Michael Drmacich, according to Viola.

