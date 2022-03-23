Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports missing 86-year-old man has been found

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday night that a missing Wheatfield man has been found and that he is safe. No further details were given.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Anthony Kunecki, 86, left his residence in his SUV Wednesday and had not been seen for several hours by his family. The Sheriff's Office issued an alert earlier Wednesday evening asking for help from the public in locating him.
