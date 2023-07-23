A Niagara County sheriff's deputy suffered a broken arm Sunday in the town of Lockport while trying to take a man into custody, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

At 11:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police responded to a suspicious person call at the Dollar General on South Transit Road.

Deputies and troopers observed a man fitting the description walking near a laundromat north of the Dollar General store.

A deputy recognized the man, David D. Jones, 43, of Lockport, as a suspect from a previous larceny from Rite-Aid on Lincoln Avenue.

Jones would not identify himself to the deputy or trooper and fought when they tried to take him into custody, according to the release.

The deputy and trooper were able to take Jones into custody. Jones, who was taken to the Niagara County Jail, was charged with second-degree assault for the injury to the deputy, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

The injured deputy was taken by South Lockport Fire Co. ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.