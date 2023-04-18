Has a free the animals movement taken root in Western New York?

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department issued a public warning to farmers on Tuesday that at least two instances of trespassing have taken place on farmland in Newfane since a social media post encouraged people to attend an animal "right to rescue summit" last weekend in Tonawanda.

"I’m not going to put up with it if they think they’re going to come and steal livestock," Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti told The Buffalo News. "This stuff definitely gets stranger by the day."

Sheriff's officials posted the alert after an event last Saturday focused on encouraging animal rescue.

"All farmers in the area need to be aware and stay alert of suspicious activity related to this meeting," the public alert said.

The "Open Rescue Experience" event, posted on the WNY Vegans Connections Facebook page, featured a "Right to Rescue Summit."

As part of the event, a "veteran open rescuer" was to discuss the "stages of animal rescue, from researching facilities to winning at trial."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"Whether you want to plan your own high-impact open rescue or simply be a supporter, this workshop will inspire and empower you to make a difference in the lives of animals," the post said.

The morning after the event, two people were seen on a Newfane farm taking pictures and video in a cow barn, the sheriff said.

"When confronted, they got in a car and fled," Filicetti said.

Tracy Murphy, the operator of Asha's Farm Sanctuary in Newfane, was among Saturday's scheduled panelists. She was charged with grand larceny last summer, accused of refusing to return two cows who wandered onto her property from a nearby farm. She declined to comment when reached Tuesday night.

"It's very concerning, obviously to us, and to the farm community," the sheriff said of the Saturday session. "Now we have people who are trained to essentially take farm animals to rescue them."

Niagara County Legislator Shawn Foti, of Newfane, said his neighbors discovered people on their property taking pictures of their farm and animals. He called the action vegan extremism and said it is hurting farmers.

"They're scared. They're scared for their lives," Foti said at Monday's Legislature meeting. "Their family members have received threats. We’re a rural community, we’re right to farm, we’re ag-extensive. We put a lot of time, money and pride into our agriculture."

Filicetti said he understands people have different philosophies and lifestyles – but "when you go and start stealing animals as a result of that initiative, that’s a crime. You're breaking the law."

The Sheriff's Department asked residents to report any suspicious activity in and around local farms by calling 716-438-3393 or 911 in an emergency.