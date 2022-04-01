Niagara County reports 26 welfare fraud arrests in March

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that 26 county residents were arrested on welfare fraud charges in March.

That's an unusually large number, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. There were six such arrests in January and 10 in February, Filicetti said.

"Our investigators received more referrals from Social Services to investigate," the sheriff said of March.

All but two of the 26 suspects were charged with at least one felony count, such as first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, fourth-degree welfare fraud or fourth-degree grand larceny.

The latter two charges require that the amount of ill-gotten benefits must exceed $1,000.

Some suspects also received misdemeanor charges such as misuse of food stamps or fifth-degree welfare fraud.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.