Niagara County man killed in Medina crash

A Niagara County man was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on South Main Street in Medina, police said in a news release.

The crash was reported at 1:52 a.m. in a yard of a home on South Main, between Church and Orient streets.

State troopers investigating the crash determined that the SUV was traveling north on South Main when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The victim, who was in his 30s but whose name was not released pending family notification, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the SUV.

