A Town of Niagara man who admitted to spray-painting racist graffiti on his neighbor's backyard fence two days after a mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket was sentenced Wednesday to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, according Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

Howard J. Murphy, 61, had pleaded guilty in February Niagara County Court to second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime after admitting to having vandalized the fence of the mixed-race family on May 16, 2022, by spray-painting the words “Kill all” Black people, and using a racial slur in his threatening message.

At the time, the incident stirred outrage, with community members showing up to paint over the words. In addition, Home Depot employees replaced the damaged sections of fence.

At his July 2022 arraignment, Murphy's then-defense attorney Damon DeCastro said Murphy was apologetic, took full responsibility and understood the seriousness of what he had done.