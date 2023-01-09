 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara County man faces felony charges in deaths of 3 dogs

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara County man is facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals following the shooting deaths of three dogs last week, the Niagara County SPCA reported.

Richard C. "Richie" Russell, 50, is accused of shooting the dogs after he, his wife and the animals were evicted last Wednesday morning from their apartment on Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls.

According to the SPCA, the couple stayed with Russell's father Wednesday night and were dropped off at a bus station in Buffalo the next morning. Authorities believe Russell may be staying with a relative in North Carolina.

The dogs, two Beagle mixes and a pit bull type, were shot with a .22 caliber rifle Thursday morning, the SPCA said. SPCA investigators, joined by Niagara County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit detectives, found where the animals were buried Friday morning and their bodies were taken to the SPCA for examination.

People are also reading…

A cat, two turtles and two fish left behind in the Whitney Avenue apartment were retrieved by SPCA investigators over the weekend.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News