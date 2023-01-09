Niagara County man faces felony charges in deaths of 3 dogs

A Niagara County man is facing felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals following the shooting deaths of three dogs last week, the Niagara County SPCA reported.

Richard C. "Richie" Russell, 50, is accused of shooting the dogs after he, his wife and the animals were evicted last Wednesday morning from their apartment on Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls.

According to the SPCA, the couple stayed with Russell's father Wednesday night and were dropped off at a bus station in Buffalo the next morning. Authorities believe Russell may be staying with a relative in North Carolina.

The dogs, two Beagle mixes and a pit bull type, were shot with a .22 caliber rifle Thursday morning, the SPCA said. SPCA investigators, joined by Niagara County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit detectives, found where the animals were buried Friday morning and their bodies were taken to the SPCA for examination.

A cat, two turtles and two fish left behind in the Whitney Avenue apartment were retrieved by SPCA investigators over the weekend.