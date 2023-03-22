A Niagara County man accused of driving drunk has been arraigned on felony charges stemming from a crash that seriously injured another motorist in the summer, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Mark S. Printup, 50, of the Town of Cambria, who appeared before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi following his indictment on first-degree vehicular assault, a Class D felony, and second-degree vehicular assault, a Class E Felony, was released on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance May 15.

Prosecutors charged that Printup was under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign at about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13 at Utley and Hunts Corners roads in the Town of Newstead and collided with another vehicle that had the right of way.

The other driver, a 22-year-old man from North Tonawanda, was hospitalized for several weeks at Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and a fractured pelvis. Flynn noted that he is continuing to receive long-term treatment.