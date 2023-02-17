A Town of Niagara man has pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime for spray-painting racist graffiti on his neighbor's backyard fence two days after mass shooting that killed 10 Black people at a Tops Markets in Buffalo, according to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Howard J. Murphy, 61, admitted to vandalizing the fence of the mixed-race family on May 16, 2022, by spray-painting the words “Kill all” Black people, and using a racial slur in his threatening message.

Arrest made in racist graffiti spray-painted on fence in Niagara County A Town of Niagara resident was charged with a hate crime after authorities say he spray-painted a racist threat on a neighbor's fence.

"This was not just a property crime," Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said in a statement Friday.

"This was a hate crime meant to terrorize a family," Seaman said. "To have someone deliver that message, in the climate created by the events of two days before, was a traumatic event for this family. They were in real fear that the defendant, or someone else, would take action along the lines of the message this defendant painted on their fence.”

Attempts to reach Murphy's attorney Friday were unsuccessful.

Police eye 'potential suspect' in Town of Niagara hate crime involving racist graffiti After a family member posted on social media about what happened, others in the community took action to support the family.

The incident stirred outrage. Community members showed up to paint over the threat, and Home Depot employees replaced the damaged sections of fence.

At his July 2022 arraignment, Murphy's then-defense attorney Damon DeCastro said Murphy was apologetic, took full responsibility and understood the seriousness of what he had done.

Murphy is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 19. Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek could send Murphy to state prison for as long as 2 1/3 to seven years, according to the district attorney.

"When this defendant is sentenced, we will urge the judge to sentence him not just for vandalism, but for the fear-inducing hate crime that he committed," Seaman said.

The district attorney commended the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Niagara Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Susan Bjornholm for their work on this case.

"They immediately recognized the seriousness of this matter and made solving and prosecuting this case their highest priority. Identifying who did this, and calling him to account quickly, sent a clear message to the community," Seaman said.