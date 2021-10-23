Niagara County Jail reports apparent inmate suicide

An unidentified inmate died Saturday morning in the Niagara County Jail, in what the Sheriff's Office called "an apparent suicide," and the investigation has been turned over to state officials.

"Life-saving measures were immediately taken by corrections personnel and the jail medical staff at the facility, but the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene," the announcement said. "The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the NYS Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations as required. The NYS Commission of Correction was also notified. The name of the incarcerated individual is not being released at this time. No further information will be released at this time."