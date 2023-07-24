A deputy's arm was broken Sunday during a struggle with a suspect, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The deputy, who was not identified, was taken by South Lockport Fire Company ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.

Charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration was David D. Jones, 43, of the City of Lockport. He is being held in Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the report, sheriff's deputies and state troopers responded to a call shortly before noon about a suspicious person at the Dollar General Store, 5921 S. Transit Road near Robinson Road, Town of Lockport.

Officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect at a nearby laundromat and a deputy recognized him as a suspect from a larceny at a pharmacy in the City of Lockport.

The Sheriff's Office said the man refused to identify himself and the deputy's arm was broken when the man fought with the deputy and a trooper as they tried to arrest him.