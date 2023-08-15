An incident Monday at Niagara County Correctional Facility has resulted in charges against one of the inmates, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti reported.

David C. Killian II, 37, has been charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a Class E felony, and second-degree harassment.

Filicetti said that officers from the Corrections Emergency Response Team were attempting to secure Killian when he allegedly spit toilet water onto an officer's face.

When another officer was checking on Killian a few minutes later, the sheriff added, water was spit onto the officer's eyes, nose and mouth.

Filicetti said Killian will be arraigned and given a date to appear in Lockport Town Court.

According to inmate information on the sheriff's website, Killian had been booked into the jail early Monday morning after being charged with third-degree criminal mischief for damaging another person's property and was being held in lieu of $250 bail.

– Dale Anderson