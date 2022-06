Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a 10-month-old baby believed to have been taken unlawfully by her father in the Town of Lockport.

The father's name is Anthones Mullen. The baby girl was wearing a shirt and a diaper when she was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Police asked anyone who has seen them or has information about where they are to call 911 immediately.

