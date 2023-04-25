Nicholas D. D'Angelo, an attorney from Niagara County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight felonies and will serve six months in jail under terms of an agreement with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

D'Angelo, 30, also will be placed on sex offender probation for 10 years upon his release from jail. He also will be placed on the state sex offender registry.

D'Angelo pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D felonies, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape, class E felonies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Sentencing was scheduled for July 6.

As part of the plea, D'Angelo also agreed to surrender his law license and to never attempt to obtain another law license.

In November 2020, D'Angelo was arraigned on a 12-count indictment accusing him of raping a woman in 2016, sexually abusing a second woman in 2018 and raping a teen younger than 17 in 2019.

He was originally charged with one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment; two counts each of third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act; and three counts of patronizing a prostitute.

The unlawful imprisonment charge was dismissed in December 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.