NFTA releases name of man killed Sunday in Metro Rail station stabbing

The man who died Sunday after being stabbed at the Utica Street Metro Rail Station has been identified by authorities as Donnie Reese, 53, of Buffalo.
Reese was stabbed around 11 a.m. Sunday and died at Erie County Medical Center, according to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman.
No further details about the incident were released.
The case remains under investigation by NFTA Transit Police.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.