NFTA releases name of man killed Sunday in Metro Rail station stabbing
The man who died Sunday after being stabbed at the Utica Street Metro Rail Station has been identified by authorities as Donnie Reese, 53, of Buffalo.

Reese was stabbed around 11 a.m. Sunday and died at Erie County Medical Center, according to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman.

No further details about the incident were released.

The case remains under investigation by NFTA Transit Police.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

