NFTA: Person shot on or near bus at Amherst Street Station

One person was shot on or near a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus late Monday at the Amherst Street Station, officials reported.

The shooting, which happened just before 8 p.m., left one person wounded with injuries that are not considered life threatening, said NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

NFTA police are investigating the incident and the agency will provide more details as they become available, Tederous said.

A video posted to the @BuffaloScan Twitter account shows a flurry of Buffalo police officers and firefighters around the Dr. Bob's Dental Care building at 2727 Main St. In the video, emergency responders appeared to be caring for someone along the parking lot side of the dental office.

