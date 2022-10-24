News sues to access Erie County Sheriff's Office video of officer kicking inmate

The Buffalo News filed court papers Friday seeking to force the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to publicly release a collection of body camera videos showing an officer kicking a handcuffed inmate in, or near, his head.

The News will ask a State Supreme Court justice to order Chief John W. Greenan to turn over the videos. Greenan is a high-level aide who Sheriff John C. Garcia entrusted with deciding appeals after initial requests for sheriff’s records are denied.

Greenan has provided The News with some documents in the matter: documents compiled for the internal investigation into the officer's unusual use of force.

The internal probe began in February after Corrections Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk kicked the inmate as he lay on the floor. Piwowarczyk was cleared of wrongdoing.

Garcia’s internal investigators wrote that it was unclear whether Piwowarczyk’s boot struck the inmate’s head. But even if it had, their report noted, the inmate had just spit on Piwowarczyk, and the officer said he was trying to prevent the inmate from spitting on anyone else. They said Sheriff’s Office policies allow the use of force in such a situation, even against a restrained inmate.

The Sheriff's Office refuses to let the body camera video become public, saying that a county attorney believes it could violate the inmate’s privacy. In other cases, however, courts have ruled that inmate privacy does not block the release of video taken behind bars.

“A fundamental role of the press is to hold government officials and agencies – including law enforcement – accountable,” Sheila Rayam, executive editor of The Buffalo News, said to explain why the newspaper has gone to court.

“By pursuing this legal action, The Buffalo News is fighting for the public’s right to know by seeking greater transparency from the Sheriff’s Office. Transparency from government agencies helps to ensure public confidence,” Rayam said. “Residents must be provided with the information they need to determine whether they are being served well by government agencies.”

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Zylka declined to comment, referring a News reporter to the county attorney. County Attorney Jeremy Toth declined to comment because he said the county does not comment on pending litigation.

Before going to court, a lawyer for The News wrote to the Sheriff’s Office in July to say it wasn’t following the Freedom of Information Law. Attorney Karim A. Abdulla noted that the state Committee on Open Government and an appeals court have said prison inmates are not given an expectation of privacy, and video of them can be released unless it shows them undressed or in some other intimate setting.

Even then, Abdulla wrote, the remedy is not to withhold the entire record but to “redact only what is necessary.” The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the letter.

In the court papers filed Friday, Abdulla repeated that the inmate was not undressed or in an “unduly degrading or humiliating” situation. He said that if The News wins the case, it will ask the court to order the Sheriff’s Office to pay the newspaper’s attorney fees, as the Freedom of Information Law allows.

The investigation into Piwowarczyk’s split-second move to kick a restrained inmate was one of the first potentially criminal incidents put before Garcia’s Office of Professional Standards.

Criminal charges were never filed against Piwowarczyk. The District Attorney’s Office, which had access to the video, determined it could not prove a crime was committed, a spokeswoman said.

But while Piwowarczyk’s use of force wasn’t criminal, was it proper?

“The use of force should not exceed the necessity of the threat,” said Keith Taylor, who became an adjunct professor in the department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College after a 26-year career with the New York Police Department and the New York City Department of Corrections.

“A kick to the head, that’s a difficult thing to justify unless that was the last resort,” he said, “unless there was no other way for them to get this individual under control.”

The case involved an inmate named Nathaniel Oyoyo, then 19, who was in the Correctional Facility in Alden on robbery and burglary charges. On Feb. 23, officers found Oyoyo with a kitchen utensil that had been fashioned into a weapon. The next day they began to book him on a new charge of promoting prison contraband.

According to the prison’s reports, Oyoyo became combative when officers tried to fingerprint him. He wanted to talk to someone in charge, insisted he was being treated unfairly and clenched his hands into fists. “Take him to the ground,” an officer yelled.

Piwowarczyk, in the next room, was among the corrections officers who hurried over to control Oyoyo. In statements to Professional Standards, the officers said Oyoyo remained combative even as he lay on the floor in handcuffs.

Wrote Piwowarczyk: “Inmate Oyoyo, while being handcuffed and rolled onto his left side, did look up at this officer and state, ‘I’m going to punch you in the face. When I see you on the street, I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your family.’ ”

Then, according to Piwowarczyk, Oyoyo spit on his pant leg. The internal reports say Piwowarczyk then planted his left foot and swung his right foot toward Oyoyo’s upper torso. Later, blood was flowing from a cut near the inmate’s left eye. A prison official alerted Professional Standards.

None of the officers who gave statements described Piwowarczyk or anyone kicking the handcuffed inmate in the face or head. For a brief time, Officer Jonathan Naegely was the exception: “I saw in my peripheral view what I believed to be a black boot come into contact with Oyoyo’s face,” Naegely’s statement said. Hours later, Naegely decided he had been mistaken. A prison official allowed him to give a new statement omitting words about a kick to the face. Naegely assured Professional Standards he had not been pressured to change his account.

The clearest statement that Piwowarczyk kicked the inmate came from Piwowarczyk, who in 2019 had been suspended for a day for not being truthful in a disciplinary matter. Piwowarczyk said he did kick Oyoyo, hitting him in the upper right shoulder – not the head.

He went on to say he swung his boot not to retaliate but to stop the inmate from spitting at or biting an officer crouched over him.