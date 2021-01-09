Newfane woman charged under Leandra's Law

A Newfane woman was charged Friday under Leandra’s Law after deputies investigated a vehicle in which occupants were fighting, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Judith Braun, 61, was remanded to Niagara County Jail after she was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.

According to the report, the arrest took place at 4203 Ridge Road, Cambria, about 2 p.m. Friday after a report about the parked vehicle about 2 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said they determined that Braun, who had been driving, had been involved in an altercation with an adult passenger while a 3-year-old child was present in the vehicle.

Under Leandra’s Law, motorists are automatically charged with a felony the first time they are arrested for driving drunk with someone 15 or younger in the vehicle.

