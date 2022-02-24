Newfane man to be extradited to Texas to answer assault charges

A Newfane man, who was arrested Dec. 30 after Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigators chased down a stolen car in Lockport, will be extradited to Texas to face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Willie J. Brantley III, 37, agreed to the extradition Thursday in Niagara County Court, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Brantley is wanted in Potter County, Texas, whose main city is Amarillo.

On April 12, 2018, the Amarillo Globe-News reported that Brantley had been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way down Interstate 40 in Amarillo, causing accidents that involved six vehicles, including two police cars and an ambulance. He was charged with intoxicated assault on a peace officer.

Brantley was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 30 on Beattie Avenue in Lockport, after investigators pursued a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a home on Birchwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, the Sheriff's Office announced at the time.

In Town Court, Brantley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, Stoelting said.

