 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newfane man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in Lockport

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Newfane man admitted Wednesday he struck and killed a 25-year-old pedestrian on South Transit Road in March and fled the scene without reporting it, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said.

Sean F. Kelahan, 20, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident, the DA's Office said.

Richard W. Howes III, of Lockport, was struck by two vehicles on Transit near High Street in Lockport at about 7:45 p.m. March 18, prosecutors previously said.

Tyreek Wolfe, a codefendant, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges and awaits sentencing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Kelahan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. He faces up to 3⅔ to 11 years in prison.

“The defendant’s conduct on March 18, and his egregious driving record, establish nothing less than a total disregard for other people,” DA Brian Seaman said in a written statement.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News