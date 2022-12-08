Newfane man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in Lockport

A Newfane man admitted Wednesday he struck and killed a 25-year-old pedestrian on South Transit Road in March and fled the scene without reporting it, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office said.

Sean F. Kelahan, 20, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident, the DA's Office said.

Richard W. Howes III, of Lockport, was struck by two vehicles on Transit near High Street in Lockport at about 7:45 p.m. March 18, prosecutors previously said.

Tyreek Wolfe, a codefendant, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges and awaits sentencing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Kelahan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. He faces up to 3⅔ to 11 years in prison.

“The defendant’s conduct on March 18, and his egregious driving record, establish nothing less than a total disregard for other people,” DA Brian Seaman said in a written statement.