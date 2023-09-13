Two employees of Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane face misdemeanor child endangerment charges following allegations of abuse levied earlier this year, state police said Wednesday.

Victoria Stanton, 22, of Lockport, and Karon Anterline, 66, of Newfane, were arrested Monday, troopers said in a news release.

Stanton was charged with two counts of child endangerment, while Anterline was charged with one count.

Troopers received a complaint Feb. 10 about "possible abusive treatment" at the day care center. "Investigation determined that both suspects used excessive force while dealing with the children," police said in the news release.

Stanton and Anterline were issued appearance tickets for Newfane Town Court with return dates later this month, according to police.