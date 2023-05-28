Two men face charges following separate domestic incidents Saturday in the towns of Colden and Franklinville, state police reported.

Troopers based in Boston arrested Terence P. Maracle, 36, of Colden, after they investigated a domestic dispute on Lower East Hill Road in the Town of Colden.

Officers said Maracle was alleged to have caused injury to another person. Arraigned in Colden Town Court on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, he was released with an order of protection.

Troopers from the Machias station arrested James R. Frazier, 60, of Franklinville, on a charge of third-degree assault after they investigated an altercation at a home on Weller Road in the Town of Franklinville.

Frazier is accused of attacking and injuring another person. Further details were not given. He was released with a ticket to appear next month in Franklinville Town Court.