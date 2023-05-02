Nushawn Williams lost his latest bid to be released from custody.
A state appeals court ruled Friday the state can keep Williams – who gained national notoriety in the 1990s after prosecutors said he infected at least 13 young women with HIV – civilly confined under the state's Mental Hygiene Law.
The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Fourth Department, concluded the state proved Williams, who has changed his name to Shyteek Johnson, is "likely to be a danger to others and to commit sex offenses if not confined to a secure treatment facility."
Williams, 46, has been held in indefinite civil confinement since 2010, when he completed his 12-year prison sentence for statutory rape and reckless endangerment, under a law allowing sex offenders to be held beyond their criminal sentence if deemed to have a mental problem that makes them predisposed to offend again.
Williams had sex with dozens of Jamestown-area women after learning he was infected with HIV, according to authorities.