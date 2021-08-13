New York City rabbi dies in Wyoming County barn accident

An 87-year-old rabbi from New York City died at a Wyoming County farm Thursday when a feed truck struck him inside a cow barn, State Police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Jacob H. Holzman of Brooklyn, was at the farm for the purpose of kosher certification.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Synergy Farms LLC in the Town of Covington. A 2006 Mack feed truck was backing down the center aisle of a cow barn when it hit Holzman, police said.

Wyoming County Coroner Michael Smith pronounced him dead at the scene.

The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were involved in the probe.

The incident remained under investigation Friday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.