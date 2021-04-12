New York budget to fund community-based groups helping gun violence victims

Groups who work to combat gun violence in Buffalo and other communities across New York State will be able to access a new state funding source.

The new state budget includes $10 million through the Community Violence Intervention Act, which provides money to community-based nonprofits that help victims of violence.

In Buffalo, that means groups like the Stop the Violence Coalition, Buffalo Peacemakers and others will have the chance to access additional resources to support their efforts.

Advocates say the funds are important for communities as gun violence is increasing in Buffalo and across the country.

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, a statewide advocacy organization, put the push for more funding for these programs among its priorities, representatives said Monday during a virtual panel discussion.

The new funding will come from the state's share of funds received through the federal Victims of Crime Act.