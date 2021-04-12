New York budget to fund community-based groups helping gun violence victims

Groups who work to combat gun violence in Buffalo and other communities across New York State will be able to access a new state funding source.
The new state budget includes $10 million through the Community Violence Intervention Act, which provides money to community-based nonprofits that help victims of violence.
In Buffalo, that means groups like the Stop the Violence Coalition, Buffalo Peacemakers and others will have the chance to access additional resources to support their efforts.
Advocates say the funds are important for communities as gun violence is increasing in Buffalo and across the country.
New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, a statewide advocacy organization, put the push for more funding for these programs among its priorities, representatives said Monday during a virtual panel discussion.
The new funding will come from the state's share of funds received through the federal Victims of Crime Act.
In addition to the new funding, New Yorkers Against Gun Violence has called for additional state legislative measures, including a ban on so-called "ghost guns," requirements for guns to be manufactured with "microstamping" technology and making it easier for gun manufacturers to be sued.
"There's more that we can do in New York State to save lives and also be a model for other states," said Rebecca Fischer, the group's executive director.
On the federal level, President Biden last week announced a series of executive orders aimed at addressing gun violence, including an effort to crack down on "ghost guns," untraceable homemade firearms without serial numbers.
"Microstamping" would put unique markings on firearms such that information that would identify the gun is stamped onto bullet casings when fired.
A 2005 federal law granted the gun industry unique protections from legal liability. The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act "generally shields licensed manufacturers, dealers and sellers of firearms or ammunition, as well as trade associations, from any civil action 'resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse' of a firearm or ammunition," according to the Congressional Research Service.