New year begins in Buffalo with more deadly gun violence

Deadly gun violence in Buffalo ushered out the old year and rang in the new.
About five hours into the new year, three men had already become homicide victims in the city, according to police.
Buffalo's first homicide victim of 2022 died early Saturday at Erie County Medical Center after he and another man were shot while inside a vehicle near the Kensington-Scajaquada Expressway split.
The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. New Year's Eve on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) at the westbound Kensington Expressway (Route 33) on-ramp, according to a police spokesman.
The victim who was killed was a 27-year-old Buffalo man. The other victim, a 22-year-old Buffalo man, was in critical condition at ECMC on Saturday afternoon.
Both victims, whose names were not provided, were in the same vehicle. The shots were fired from another vehicle, according to police.
Early Saturday, two men were killed in a shooting in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.
Police officers found two men fatally shot just after 5 a.m. inside a house on Elmer Avenue, several blocks west of Bailey Avenue and just north of Kensington Avenue.
Investigators said they believed the shooting was targeted in nature.
Police have not released the victims' names or ages.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened in either shooting to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The last two years in Buffalo, like other places in the country, have seen a significant surge in shootings.
While the city has averaged about 254 individuals wounded or killed in shootings each year over from 2011 through 2020, there were 355 people shot in Buffalo in 2020 and 347 people shot between Jan 1. and Dec. 26, 2021, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics.
Last year, through Dec. 26, Buffalo had 67 homicides, one more than the city's total in 2020.
Among homicide victims last year, a greater percentage were killed in shootings than what typically is seen in the city, according to police.