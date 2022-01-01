New year begins in Buffalo with more deadly gun violence

Deadly gun violence in Buffalo ushered out the old year and rang in the new.

About five hours into the new year, three men had already become homicide victims in the city, according to police.

Buffalo's first homicide victim of 2022 died early Saturday at Erie County Medical Center after he and another man were shot while inside a vehicle near the Kensington-Scajaquada Expressway split.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. New Year's Eve on the eastbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) at the westbound Kensington Expressway (Route 33) on-ramp, according to a police spokesman.

The victim who was killed was a 27-year-old Buffalo man. The other victim, a 22-year-old Buffalo man, was in critical condition at ECMC on Saturday afternoon.

Both victims, whose names were not provided, were in the same vehicle. The shots were fired from another vehicle, according to police.

Early Saturday, two men were killed in a shooting in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

