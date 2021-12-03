New U.S. attorney Trini Ross made her name prosecuting bad cops

“My hope is there will be consistent application of laws and prosecution of crimes across the board,” said John T. Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association. “Inconsistent discipline is a problem in our department. I'm sure it would only magnify at the Western District level. We don't want to see a two-tiered legal system. Hopefully, we aren't headed in that direction.”

Ross said she has no intention of going easy on people who break the law. Her intent is to look at the full context of the alleged crime when making decisions about prosecutions or sentencing recommendations.

“I’m here to do justice, and justice is not just about locking people up,” she said. “I’ve had cases where I’ve said, ‘The best thing I did for a family is lock their loved one away to give that family space to have a different life without that bad element in it.’ But at the same time, we can’t just look at a person in isolation and say, ‘They’re just a bad person, we should put them away forever.’ ”

Ross said she embraces restorative justice programs and rehabilitation for those who spend time behind bars – even as she works as a prosecutor to enforce the consequences of their actions.