New lawsuit seeks change in Amanda Wienckowski's cause of death

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in 2009 that 20-year-old Amanda Wienckowski, whose body was found frozen, naked and upside down in a garbage tote, died from an accidental drug overdose.

Since then, a half-dozen reviews of the circumstances resulted in different conclusions or called into question the county's findings.

The latest analysis came earlier this year, and has been followed by a new lawsuit filed by Leslie Brill Meserole, Wienckowski's mother, who believes her daughter's death was a homicide.

When considering the results of the analyses done since the county's initial conclusion, "it seems fairly strong, indeed overwhelmingly so, that at the very least there's an issue that Amanda's death should have been listed on the medical examiner's death certificate as 'undetermined,' " said John Ray, Meserole's attorney.

The lawsuit was filed last month in State Supreme Court against the county and the county's current chief medical examiner, Tara J. Mahar.

The suit seeks one of three outcomes – to have a judge order Wienckowski's death ruled a homicide; to have her cause of death deemed "undetermined"; or to have the Medical Examiner's Office reopen an investigation and make a new determination.