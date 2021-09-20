New lawsuit seeks change in Amanda Wienckowski's cause of death

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in 2009 that 20-year-old Amanda Wienckowski, whose body was found frozen, naked and upside down in a garbage tote, died from an accidental drug overdose.
Since then, a half-dozen reviews of the circumstances resulted in different conclusions or called into question the county's findings.
The latest analysis came earlier this year, and has been followed by a new lawsuit filed by Leslie Brill Meserole, Wienckowski's mother, who believes her daughter's death was a homicide.
When considering the results of the analyses done since the county's initial conclusion, "it seems fairly strong, indeed overwhelmingly so, that at the very least there's an issue that Amanda's death should have been listed on the medical examiner's death certificate as 'undetermined,' " said John Ray, Meserole's attorney.
The lawsuit was filed last month in State Supreme Court against the county and the county's current chief medical examiner, Tara J. Mahar.
The suit seeks one of three outcomes – to have a judge order Wienckowski's death ruled a homicide; to have her cause of death deemed "undetermined"; or to have the Medical Examiner's Office reopen an investigation and make a new determination.
Peter Anderson, spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, said the county does not comment on pending litigation.
Wienckowski's body was found Jan. 9, 2009, in a garbage tote on Spring Street. About a month later, the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled she died from "acute opiate intoxication."
Filed last month with the lawsuit was a February report from a Georgia toxicologist, Ted Simon, who reviewed autopsy and toxicology reports, as well as two other subsequent analyses. Simon concluded attributing Wienckowski's death to "acute opiate intoxication" was "highly unlikely and not supported by the body of scientific evidence."
A California pathologist hired by Wienckowski's family concluded in 2011 Wienckowski's death was a homicide caused by manual strangulation.
A pathologist hired by then-District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III in 2012 found the cause of her death should be "undetermined."
In 2017, District Attorney John Flynn declined Meserole's request to reopen an investigation into Wienckowski's death.
Meserole has previously filed a number of lawsuits related to the investigation into her daughter's death.
The latest lawsuit was assigned to Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto, but she has recused herself. In a notice filed Tuesday, the judge wrote she was doing so to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety. "I have a conflict because of a past dispute involving family members and a party to this action," she wrote.
Should Wienckowski's mother prevail by having the judge order a change in the death certificate, the family would expect law enforcement to react, said Ray, the attorney.
"As a pragmatic matter, if it's 'undetermined,' then it falls to the DA and the police commissioner to determine what they were going to do about that fact," he said.