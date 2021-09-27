New judge assigned to trial in 1993 North Tonawanda slaying

Wyoming County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun is the latest judge assigned to the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the death of a fellow North Tonawanda High School student 28 years ago.
Meeting with attorneys Monday, Mohun decided to stick with the date of Oct. 18 to begin jury selection, as set by the last judge, Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.
The schedule was made in a 70-minute closed-door conference between Mohun and attorneys, who were barred from commenting because of a gag order.
Opening statements are set for Oct. 25, the 28th anniversary of the day the body of Mandy Steingasser, 17, was found in what was then Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston. An autopsy concluded she had been strangled.
Belstadt, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, was long the prime suspect, but he was not arrested until April 2018.
Steingasser was last seen alive in Belstadt's car about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993 – or, as Belstadt himself told police in 2017, he was the last person to admit seeing her alive.
He said he dropped Steingasser off in front of a North Tonawanda church, where a man was waiting for her.
During pretrial arguments in 2020 before now-retired Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon, Belstadt's attorneys were given permission to try to show that an ex-boyfriend killed Steingasser. The prosecution contended the man had left town before the slaying.
Belstadt has twice rejected a chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, once before being indicted and once in January of this year.
Belstadt went to trial in March 2020, but Sheldon stopped the trial after opening statements and one day of testimony because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Because of the long closure of the courts, Sheldon was unable to reschedule the case before her retirement a year ago.
The case was assigned to DiTullio, but Covid restrictions on jury trials led her to call off a February date and push it off until October.
Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, said DiTullio dropped out of the case for medical reasons, and Judge Kevin Carter, chief administrative judge for Western New York, gave the assignment to Mohun.
A court official said the jury will be chosen at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport, but the actual testimony will be held in the Angelo DelSignore Building in Niagara Falls, in a courtroom normally occupied by State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso.
The trial is to be held four days a week, with Wednesdays being Mohun's preferred off day. However, Election Day and Veterans Day, when courts are normally closed, may cause some alterations to that schedule. The trial is projected to last four weeks.