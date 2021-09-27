New judge assigned to trial in 1993 North Tonawanda slaying

Belstadt has twice rejected a chance to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, once before being indicted and once in January of this year.

Belstadt went to trial in March 2020, but Sheldon stopped the trial after opening statements and one day of testimony because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of the long closure of the courts, Sheldon was unable to reschedule the case before her retirement a year ago.

The case was assigned to DiTullio, but Covid restrictions on jury trials led her to call off a February date and push it off until October.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, said DiTullio dropped out of the case for medical reasons, and Judge Kevin Carter, chief administrative judge for Western New York, gave the assignment to Mohun.

A court official said the jury will be chosen at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport, but the actual testimony will be held in the Angelo DelSignore Building in Niagara Falls, in a courtroom normally occupied by State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso.

The trial is to be held four days a week, with Wednesdays being Mohun's preferred off day. However, Election Day and Veterans Day, when courts are normally closed, may cause some alterations to that schedule. The trial is projected to last four weeks.

