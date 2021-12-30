New Erie County sheriff pledges culture change, emphasis on mental health at jails

Speaking with reporters Thursday, he acknowledged that the conditions at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden are "one of our biggest issues." Thirty-two people died while in custody during outgoing Sheriff Timothy Howard's 16-year tenure.

Garcia appointed two new leaders from outside the Sheriff's Office to lead the Jail Management Division – Michael Phillips, who formerly oversaw the federal detention center in Batavia, as the new superintendent of the Jail Management Division and Sandra Amoia as first deputy superintendent of compliance. She previously was assistant commissioner of facility operations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

He said he wants to make sure that people coming into the jails are properly evaluated and connected to services.

"The people who are coming off the street are at their lowest point. They have a lot of mental health issues, physical issues," he said. "First and foremost, we have to stabilize that and that gives them the tools to become better citizens."