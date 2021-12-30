New Erie County sheriff pledges culture change, emphasis on mental health at county jails

Erie County's new sheriff, John C. Garcia, pledged to change the culture of the 200-year-old law enforcement agency he will now lead.
"With new people comes a new culture," he told the media shortly after he was sworn in at a packed, outdoor ceremony Thursday morning behind the Tewksbury Lodge.
At the county's two jails, Garcia said, his administration will provide more mental health and community services to help inmates. He wants his deputies to get more training in crisis intervention and de-escalation. He also wants to make sure they have the best equipment and technology. He wants his road patrol ranks to be more diverse.
"You can rest assured that we will deliver 21st-century, professional law enforcement to the citizens of our county," Garcia said in his inauguration speech.
Officially starting on Jan. 1, Garcia will be the 54th sheriff of Erie County. Garcia was born in Spain and came to the U.S. when he was 3. He grew up in Black Rock and graduated from SUNY Buffalo State. He served for 25 years with the Buffalo Police Department, where he was the commander of the Crisis Management Unit and a homicide detective. Garcia, a Republican who beat the party's preferred candidate in the June primary, defeated Democrat Kim Beaty by a little over 3,000 votes in the November general election.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, he acknowledged that the conditions at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden are "one of our biggest issues." Thirty-two people died while in custody during outgoing Sheriff Timothy Howard's 16-year tenure.
Garcia appointed two new leaders from outside the Sheriff's Office to lead the Jail Management Division – Michael Phillips, who formerly oversaw the federal detention center in Batavia, as the new superintendent of the Jail Management Division and Sandra Amoia as first deputy superintendent of compliance. She previously was assistant commissioner of facility operations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
He said he wants to make sure that people coming into the jails are properly evaluated and connected to services.
"The people who are coming off the street are at their lowest point. They have a lot of mental health issues, physical issues," he said. "First and foremost, we have to stabilize that and that gives them the tools to become better citizens."
He said he also wants to find ways to help inmates so that they don't return. He wants to help them make sure they have proper identification, learn new skills and find ways to connect them with jobs once they're released.
"We don't want to see people come back. It's not a business where we want return customers. We want to set them up for success," Garcia said.
Garcia said he's been working with local religious institutions on a plan to allow more clergy to visit regularly with inmates in jail.
Garcia also defended his decision to appoint Timothy Donovan, the president of the union representing Erie County’s road deputies, to head the Professional Standards Division. The division handles internal affairs investigations.
Garcia said Donovan's work with the sheriff's Police Benevolence Association means he's already familiar with the contracts and labor laws. He said Donovan has experience in many parts of the sheriff's office, having worked inside the jails, on road patrol and doing criminal investigations.
"I can't think of a better person, a more quality person," Garcia said.