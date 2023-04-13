A neighbor of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who was accused of repeatedly violating an order of protection obtained by the Hartman family, pleaded guilty earlier this week to a charge of disorderly conduct.

After pleading guilty, Luigi Palmieri, 48, was sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge by Hamburg Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman.

Disorderly conduct is a violation, a lesser charge than a misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, the Hartmans already had an order of protection against Palmieri when, on the evening of May 14, he drove past their house as two of their children were playing outside. He was accused of stopping his vehicle in front of the house "for no legitimate purpose." Palmieri lives next door to the Hartmans on Hillbrook Drive.

In addition to the conditional discharge, Gorman issued a final no contact order of protection on behalf of Hartman and her family.

Authorities investigated multiple incidents targeting the town supervisor.

In October, Palmieri was charged with violating an order of protection stemming from a July 2, 2021, incident when he was accused of setting off a powerful firework near a member of the Hartman family at their home. No one was hurt and that case was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

Since then, he was accused of violating the protection order multiple times.

According to the DA's Office, the grand jury voted to "no bill" some of the original charges against Palmieri – meaning it not find sufficient evidence to move forward – but voted to charge him with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

A second man is charged separately with throwing objects into the Hartmans' home, including a dummy pipe bomb. Adam A. Jones has told investigators he was paid to do this, according to police.

Last month, Jones pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to attempted placing a false bomb or hazardous substance, a misdemeanor, and faces up to one year in jail at his May 23 sentencing.

The incidents came to public attention last April, when Hartman revealed someone had thrown a partial pipe bomb through a window at 3 a.m. March 28, 2022.

Hartman said at a news conference that the pipe bomb, which did not explode, had messages threatening her if she didn't drop out of the Erie County clerk’s race.

Hartman has served as Eden supervisor since 2016, initially as a registered Republican before switching parties to run for Erie County Clerk as a Democrat. She lost the election to Michael P. Kearns in November.