Nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits filed in New York State

Nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits were filed in New York State over two years – 10 times the number of cases filed in other states that opened similar windows suspending the statute of limitations in cases of sexual abuse of children.

The state Office of Court Administration tallied a total of 10,857 lawsuits between Aug. 14, 2019, and the expiration of the Child Victims Act window on Saturday.

State courts in Western New York accounted for 1,474 of the filings, including 1,219 in Erie County – third most in the state.

New York County had the most lawsuits with 2,606, followed by Kings County with 1,620.

Prior to New York’s revival window, California and Delaware had the largest number of lawsuits in states that suspended the civil statutes of limitations in child sex abuse cases, with about 1,100 in each state, according to Child USA, a national child protection organization.

