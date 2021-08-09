Natural gas was source of fatal Lackawanna house explosion, probe confirms

On the other side of Sanok's house, structural analysis of 97 Bedford Ave. is not yet complete.

No one was injured in the two neighboring homes. Their occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross and relatives in finding places to stay, Clark said.

Five other homes sustained lesser damage in the 7:22 a.m. blast that obliterated Sanok's home. One neighbor said he saw "a huge fireball."

National Fuel: Testing yields 'nothing unusual' where Lackawanna house exploded National Fuel said it was cooperating with Lackawanna officials and investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in trying to determine the cause of the explosion at 91 Bedford Ave., which claimed the life of Irene Sanok, 92.

National Fuel investigated its gas delivery system in the area and found no malfunctions, the utility announced the day after the blast.

"My sincere thanks to the Lackawanna Fire and Police Departments for their professional and compassionate handling of the Bedford Avenue scene and to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for working with us to complete the investigation in a timely and thorough manner," Iafallo said in a prepared statement.

"I also want to recognize the Lackawanna Department of Public Works for working into the night of July 20 to clean up Bedford Avenue, and our code enforcement officers for their ongoing efforts to assist the owners of residential properties damaged by the explosion, most notably the heavily damaged 87 and 97 Bedford Avenue locations," the mayor said.

Sanok, a lifelong Lackawanna resident, had lived at 91 Bedford since 1964. Widowed in 2007, she was a regular at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell and was remembered by family as a woman who stayed active despite her age.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.