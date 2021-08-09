Natural gas was source of fatal Lackawanna house explosion, probe confirms

The explosion that leveled a Lackawanna home July 20, killing its occupant and seriously damaging two neighboring homes, was triggered by a natural gas leak.
But the source of ignition for the gas remains undetermined and probably never will be known, City of Lackawanna Public Information Officer Charles D. Clark said Monday.
Lackawanna firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a report of an explosion at a house on Bedford Avenue.
"With the amount of wreckage, it's very unlikely," Clark said.
An announcement from Lackawanna City Hall on Monday said the Erie County Sheriff's Office investigated the circumstances behind the blast that killed Irene Sanok, 92, and leveled her home at 91 Bedford Ave.
The gas leak was in the basement of Sanok's house, the investigation determined. The basement contained a furnace and a hot water heater, Clark said.
"The only thing left is the basement foundation," Clark said. "There might be a small entrance stairway."
Two other families living nearby were compelled to leave their homes because of the damage.
Mayor Annette Iafallo said a structural engineer's assessment on the house at 87 Bedford Ave. concluded that it needs to be torn down. An emergency demolition order has been issued.
A car in the driveway between 87 and 91 Bedford was blown into the former house, causing much of the damage there, Clark said.
On the other side of Sanok's house, structural analysis of 97 Bedford Ave. is not yet complete.
No one was injured in the two neighboring homes. Their occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross and relatives in finding places to stay, Clark said.
Five other homes sustained lesser damage in the 7:22 a.m. blast that obliterated Sanok's home. One neighbor said he saw "a huge fireball."
National Fuel said it was cooperating with Lackawanna officials and investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in trying to determine the cause of the explosion at 91 Bedford Ave., which claimed the life of Irene Sanok, 92.
National Fuel investigated its gas delivery system in the area and found no malfunctions, the utility announced the day after the blast.
"My sincere thanks to the Lackawanna Fire and Police Departments for their professional and compassionate handling of the Bedford Avenue scene and to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for working with us to complete the investigation in a timely and thorough manner," Iafallo said in a prepared statement.
"I also want to recognize the Lackawanna Department of Public Works for working into the night of July 20 to clean up Bedford Avenue, and our code enforcement officers for their ongoing efforts to assist the owners of residential properties damaged by the explosion, most notably the heavily damaged 87 and 97 Bedford Avenue locations," the mayor said.
Sanok, a lifelong Lackawanna resident, had lived at 91 Bedford since 1964. Widowed in 2007, she was a regular at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell and was remembered by family as a woman who stayed active despite her age.