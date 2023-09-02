A Rochester man and two Batavia women were arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation by the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced.

Arraigned in Batavia City Court were:

Alterique Day, 51, of St. Casimir Street, Rochester, charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony. He is held without bail.

Joanna F. Larnder, 30, of East Avenue, Batavia, charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, both Class A misdemeanors. She was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Patricia McDonald 37, also of East Avenue, Batavia, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both Class A misdemeanors. She was released pending an appearance Sept. 26 in Batavia City Court.

According to the report, the arrests were made as officers from the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force and the Batavia Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence on East Avenue and a vehicle, which was stopped on Clinton Street Road.

- Dale Anderson