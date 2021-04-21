 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nanny cam catches South Buffalo man's assault on 3-year-old Lockport boy
0 comments

Nanny cam catches South Buffalo man's assault on 3-year-old Lockport boy

Support this work for $1 a month

A South Buffalo man may go to state prison for up to four years after pleading guilty Tuesday to an assault on his girlfriend's 3-year-old son last year.

A nanny cam set up by the girlfriend's roommate to monitor the actions of her pets caught Sebastian R. Martinez, 27, assaulting the child on March 17, 2020, in the City of Lockport, according to Niagara County First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma.

The video showed Martinez picking the boy up by the neck and throwing him down, Sloma said. However, a review of the boy's medical records found he was not hurt, the prosecutor said.

Martinez pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, which Sloma said was the most serious charge that could be brought without proof of serious injury to the child. Martinez was scheduled for sentencing July 20 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo's cherry blossoms in bloom

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News