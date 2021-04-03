Name of Niagara Falls homicide victim confirmed

The man found bludgeoned to death in a Niagara Falls apartment early Friday has been identified as Wayne Jackson II, 26, of the Falls, a city spokeswoman confirmed Saturday.

Nicholas J. Bartek, 33, was arrested and charged with murder after police responding to a reported disturbance in his Tronolone Place apartment found the dead man there.

A bat, a brick and a two-by-four piece of lumber were found in the apartment, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann confirmed. Hoffmann said the victim had been living with Bartek.

Bartek was remanded to Niagara County Jail without bail after a Niagara Falls City Court arraignment Friday, Hoffmann said. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

