A Buffalo man who admitted that he killed a man last June and shot at police who were pursuing him has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens handed down the penalty to Nakeem D. Haynes, 28, who pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Haynes used an illegal gun to shoot Atlas Johnson, 63, about 7:15 p.m. on Jane 17 on Broadway near Sears Street in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Johnson died at the scene.

Police on patrol nearby chased Haynes in their car and he fired at them, striking the windshield and hitting one officer's gun holster. He continuing firing at them as they chased him on foot.

Haynes was captured by police on Playter Street after officers wounded him during the chase. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for several days for treatment.