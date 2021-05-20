Murdered priest's time at parish conflicts with abuse plaintiff's claims

Ray Bissonette said his brother abhorred any abuse of power and would never hurt a child.

“I can’t think of any time I had any reason to question his integrity or his honesty or his dependability. He was an extraordinary person and I’m saying that not because he’s my brother, but 35 years later now I think I can look back and be a little more objective,” he said.

He slammed the Herman Law firm for filing what he called an “absolutely outrageous” case that threatens to tarnish his brother’s legacy as a decent, hardworking and accomplished priest.

“When that stuff gets out, it’s like smoke. It goes wherever it pleases and you have zero control over who sees it and how they interpret it,” said Ray Bissonette.

A spokeswoman for the Herman Law firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Ray Bissonette acknowledged that Friel’s assignment at St. Bartholomew’s “may lend some credibility to the accusation, given his record. Who knows?”

“I don’t know about mistaken identity, but there’s certainly a disconnect between the dates of the alleged event and where Joe [Bissonette] was and what he was doing,” said Ray Bissonette.