Murder trial set to begin for Snyder man accused of setting fatal fire that killed girlfriend's mother

Jury selection began Thursday morning in the murder trial of a Snyder man accused of starting a fire that killed his girlfriend's mother two years ago.

Daniel A. Martinez, 48, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Maria Galazka.

Galazka suffered smoke inhalation and multiple burns from a fire in her home on Concord Avenue, in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Galazka was in bed when the fire began around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2020, according to Erie County prosecutors.

She died in Erie County Medical Center 36 days after the fire, on her 66th birthday.

Maria Galazka was a deeply religious person, said her sister-in-law, Kathy Galazka.

"She wouldn't hurt a fly," she said.

Prosecutors charged Martinez under two legal theories: that he acted with depraved indifference to human life and that he caused Galazka's death while committing another felony, in this case arson.

Testimony from Buffalo police at a pretrial hearing in September 2021 revealed the existence of surveillance video from outside Galazka's home. The video shows a 2003 GMC Yukon pulling up, a man getting out and entering the home through the front door, Detective Sgt. William Cooley testified.

Minutes later, the video shows smoke billowing from the structure and the same man walking away and getting back into the vehicle, Cooley testified.

Defense attorneys Justin Ginter and Paul Cambria said the video doesn't show the man entering the home – it shows him walking up stairs onto the porch of the home. The angle of the video does not show the front door, Ginter said.

Galazka's daughter, a woman who police said had a relationship with Martinez for about three years, gave police a statement in which she identified the man in the video as Martinez, the investigator testified.

Martinez also had a truck of the same make and model registered to him, Cooley testified.

Additionally, the truck seen in the video had a rope or strap around the rear bumper, and in the weeks after the fire police found a Yukon parked near Martinez's home that had a strap around the bumper, he said in court.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek ruled at a hearing Wednesday he would allow prosecutors to introduce into evidence at trial one of three photographs of Galazka in the hospital before she died. Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge, who is prosecuting the case with ADA Frank Strano, wanted to show the jury three photographs.

Martinez's attorneys argued the jury shouldn't be allowed to see any of them because they should be considered gruesome, inflammatory and irrelevant.

"They're simply going to be used to inflame the jury's senses," Ginter said.

The judge described the photo he allowed prosecutors to use as the "least gruesome of the three."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, a Buffalo Police Department photographer was not allowed to be present at the autopsy, so there were no photographs taken during it, Partridge said.

Martinez has been out of custody on $500,000 bail since he was arraigned on an indictment Dec. 1, 2020.