Murder suspect sentenced to 15 years for having gun when arrested

Michael A. Mease, a Niagara Falls man awaiting trial in connection with a homicide last year, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for having an illegal handgun with him when he was arrested on the murder charge.

Mease, 20, had the gun Oct. 9, when he was picked up by Niagara Falls police and charged with the Sept. 29 slaying of Shakiya Boyce, 25, who police said was shot to death while entering a friend's car near the corner of 20th Street and Center Avenue.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. imposed the longest sentence he could for Mease's May 3 guilty plea to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He also tacked on five years of post-release supervision.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said no date has been set yet for the trial in the murder case.

