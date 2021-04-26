 Skip to main content
Murder indictment for Buffalo man accused of racing on Bailey Avenue while high on marijuana
On the night of July 8, Dorian Monique Baines was killed when her vehicle was struck head on by another car on Bailey Avenue.

Nine months later, the driver of the vehicle that hit hers was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors say that Cameryon C. Nelson, 23, was racing another vehicle at a high rate of speed while under the influence of cannabis when he crossed over the center line on Bailey and hit Baines' vehicle, killing her. Both Nelson and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Nelson was virtually arraigned Monday morning before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

