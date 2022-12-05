Murder case ends in mistrial after jury pool dries up

A State Supreme Court justice on Friday declared a mistrial during jury selection for a murder trial after running out of potential jurors.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began picking jurors Thursday morning in the case against Daniel A. Martinez, a Snyder man accused of starting a fire that killed his girlfriend's mother in the fall of 2020.

Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek declared the mistrial after attorneys went through the pool of available jurors but failed to select enough for a full 12-person jury and alternates.

It was not immediately clear why jury selection could not continue Monday morning.

Requests for information from the state Office of Court Administration and Erie County Commissioner of Jurors Christine Farrow were not immediately answered Monday.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

A new trial has been scheduled for March, according to court records.

Martinez, 48, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Maria Galazka.

Galazka died in Erie County Medical Center on Nov. 5, 2020, 36 days after a fire in her home on Concord Avenue, in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. She suffered smoke inhalation and burns from the blaze, which began at about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 30, 2020.

At a pretrial hearing last year, police testified about surveillance video they believe showed Martinez outside the home around the time of the fire.

Prosecutors have not publicly disclosed what they believe Martinez's alleged motive was for starting the fire.

Martinez, who is represented by attorneys Paul Cambria and Justin Ginter, has been out on $500,000 bail since he was arraigned in December 2020.