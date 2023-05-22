A multistate manhunt was underway for a Jamestown man who is considered a person of interest in the May 11 death of a woman.

Police have been searching for Michael C. Burham, 34, since the body of Kala M. Hodgkin was discovered on Williams Street. On the same day, authorities responded to two early morning fires in the area.

Authorities believe Burham left the area in a pickup truck that was later recovered in Warren, Pa.

Then over the weekend, authorities in South Carolina announced that they, too, were searching for Burham.

The North Charleston Police Department issued a "Be On the Lookout" for Burham after officers were dispatched to a call regarding a kidnapping. The victims told police that they live in Pennsylvania and were kidnapped from their house and driven to North Charleston by Burham. Police said he was wanted on a rape charge and is a suspect in a homicide.

North Charleston police were working with the FBI on the case.

The investigation was featured on the TV show "On Patrol: Live" on Saturday.

Authorities have said Burham should be considered armed and dangerous and that members of the public should not attempt to make contact with him.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabout to call Jamestown police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.