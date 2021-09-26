'Move your hand': Video shows what prompted Erie County to fire jail officer

Later, after Kawal “inadvertently” closed the hatch door on Thorpe’s arm, the inmate threatened to kill the officer and his family, Kawal reported. If that happened, the video provided to The News under New York’s Freedom of Information Law ends before the threats are heard.

Kawal said nothing about the threats during his disciplinary hearing Aug. 9.

When the correctional facility’s second in command, Chief Christine Green, gave him the floor, Kawal doubled down on his written report, which his supervisors had already deemed false.

“I would like to go with what my pink sheet says,” he said, according to a transcript.

A CSEA representative, John DiMartino, did most of the talking: “Kawal’s statement that was submitted was truthful regarding what happened,” DiMartino said. “He has cooperated with the hearing and all paperwork submitted with this incident. He has never been accused of lying in the past. He has never had any past incidents such as this.”

A week later, the Jail Management Division sent a letter to Kawal, who had been a deputy for a little over two years and, according to records obtained by The News, had an unremarkable disciplinary file.