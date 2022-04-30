Mourning a dog who fought crime and saved lives before his was taken

His nose was legendary among first responders in more than two dozen area police agencies.

It is what helped cops discover fentanyl stashed in the car of a city worker and substitute teacher in April 2019, what led police that summer to 10 pounds of pot stashed in a duffel bag on Buffalo's West Side and what helped federal agents find five kilos of cocaine in a car downtown.

But going after drug dealers was only one way that Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, served the community during his four years on the job.

He also saved the lives of at least eight people, like the autistic boy in Gowanda who jumped from his mother's car and disappeared, the elderly Clarence man with Alzheimer's who wandered away in his pajamas and the missing Amherst woman he found lying in Ellicott Creek.

"He did not deserve to go like this," said Deputy Richard Lundberg, his owner and former K-9 handler. "He deserved to go on his terms – comfortable, at home, while taken care of and happy."

Criminal investigation underway into death of retired police K-9 found Friday Haso was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office suspects the dog may have been deliberately harmed. An active criminal investigation is underway.

But this rescue attempt would have no happy ending. Haso was pronounced dead Friday, three days after he was reported missing from Lundberg's home in Cattaraugus County, where the dog was living in retirement.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's officials declined to comment Saturday on exactly how Haso died and who was responsible. Capt. Jordan Haines said Friday it was clear the dog did not die of dehydration or exposure.

"The way he died is such that it would kick off a criminal investigation," Haines said.

Lundberg also declined to give specifics, citing the pending investigation, but said he has an idea what happened.

"I know how he died," Lundberg said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "It’s just a depraved indifference to life."

Frantic search underway for retired police K-9 missing since Monday night Neighbors, family members and strangers have embarked on a search for Haso, a retired K-9 dog who is credited with saving many lives during his four-year career as an active duty member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Dog diffused situations

Haso started as a K-9 dog in 2015 and was trained in both drug detection and tracking. The Erie County Sheriff has the region's largest unit, with 17 working dogs.

Lundberg said Haso assisted more than two dozen local police agencies, as well as the State Police and three federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Haso had a mischievous personality and he and Lundberg quickly developed a bond. K-9 dogs live with their handlers full-time. Lundberg remembers the dog's reaction when they were called to a scene on Grand Island.

"It was a terrible call … I’d watched a guy burn alive on a motorcycle," Lundberg said. "And I just remember I came back to my car, and I opened his door, and Haso just pressed his head into my chest."

The German shepherd was known for diffusing tense situations, like the night police and sheriff's deputies were executing search warrants on suspected drug houses in Buffalo.

The occupants of one home were handcuffed and sitting on the ground when Lundberg said the sight of the dog made them "melt."

"I bring Haso in and the people are like, 'That is a gorgeous dog.' I’m like, 'The SWAT team just blew your door off, and you’re complimenting the dog?' That works for me."

Early retirement beckons for marijuana-sniffing K-9s Apollo still jumps up, barks and wags his tail when Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Galbraith puts on police gear each morning. For three years the 6-year-old German shepherd worked at Galbraith’s side as a narcotics detection dog and tracker. But Apollo doesn’t leave for work with Galbraith anymore. Last spring, the Sheriff’s Office unceremoniously retired Apollo, even though

Retired in 2020

But with the legalization of marijuana in New York, the skills of drug dogs like Haso have increasingly become obsolete.

While some dogs who specialized in detecting harder drugs than marijuana remained on the force, Haso was retired in 2020 at age 6. Soon after, Lundberg sold his home in Cheektowaga and bought property in rural Cattaraugus County where Haso could roam free.

The dog snapped at bumblebees, sniffed rabbits and chased pheasants through the woods. He ran laps around the house and made friends with Lundberg's neighbors. Even letter carriers took a liking to him.

"I mean, the UPS guy loved him," Lundberg said. "He would come up and give him treats and flip on his back and let him scratch his belly. He wasn’t like this sort of stigmatized police dog."

Lundberg said he let Haso out of his kennel around 7:45 p.m. Monday and went into his garage for four minutes. When the deputy returned, Haso was gone.

Lundberg said Saturday he received a phone call days earlier indicating that someone knew what happened to his dog. That's when the Cattaraugus County Sheriff opened a criminal investigation.

The dog was found a half mile from Lundberg's house in West Valley, plunging his owner into a mixture of anger and sadness. Lundberg got up early Saturday morning and drove to the sheriff's office in downtown Buffalo, where he planned to work through some of his grief.

"Driving into the office today, I probably cried three or four times on my way in," he said. "I can’t go home and see his things. I need to put some distance between me and the pain of losing him, and the pain that he went through."

The one consolation Lundberg has is that he was able to enjoy the final two years of of Haso's retirement. He recalled the two of them sitting on a rock by the water, taking in the scenery. It's moments like those he will remember the most.

“In hindsight, I’m really glad that I didn’t take those moments for granted," he said. "I recognized the perfection of them in the moment.”

News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this story.

